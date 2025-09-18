Five soldiers arrested in connection with illicit cigarettes haul granted bail

Five SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members were granted R5,000 bail after appearing in the Musina magistrate’s court on Thursday for allegedly conducting an unauthorised operation to intercept cigarette smugglers.

Tshabadira Macdonald, Peterson Waydon, Tshivhenga Khuliso, Maphukhumela Khodani Abel and Modisa Evah Mmaphuthi, together with two Zimbabweans, Mutavhatsindi Livhuwani and Chauke Perfious, face charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The two Zimbabweans, who were denied bail, have also been charged under the Immigration Act.

The accused were arrested after allegedly attempting to intercept smugglers in an unauthorised operation that led to the concealment of illicit cigarettes at a military base.

SANDF spokesperson Rear-Admiral Prince Tshabalala said defence force chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya has directed that internal disciplinary processes run concurrently with criminal proceedings, and the outcomes would determine further administrative and command decisions.

“The SANDF reiterates its zero tolerance stance on corruption, smuggling and misconduct within its ranks. Any member found to be acting in contravention of the law will face the full consequences of both military and civilian justice systems,” Tshabalala said.

Preliminary reports indicate that at about midnight on Tuesday, the group of soldiers allegedly conducted an unauthorised operation at Artonvilla, Musina, also known as Sediba sa Tlou base, Tshabalala said.

The members, allegedly acting in concert with two Zimbabweans, attempted to unlawfully intercept a group of smugglers transporting illicit cigarettes into SA.

“Shots were allegedly fired, illicit goods seized and some contraband was unlawfully concealed at the base,” Tshabalala said.

“After receiving credible intelligence, a joint operation by the military police, military intelligence and the police was launched later that morning. The team discovered six boxes of illicit cigarettes hidden at the base, in addition to 18 boxes that were handed over to the SA Revenue Service, he said.

