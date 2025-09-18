DA defends Durban ward after councillor steps down
The DA won all eight voting districts on Wednesday — including the three in Montclair that MK had won in 2024
18 September 2025 - 11:20
The DA made light work of the MK party’s challenge to secure a commanding win in eThekwini’s ward 64 by-election by more than 2,000 votes on Wednesday.
The DA received 63% of the votes to retain the south Durban ward — which incorporates parts of Montclair, Clairwood and Yellowwood Park — ahead of its nearest challenger, the MK party, which got 22%...
