Artworks from dilapidated Joburg gallery to be relocated

The Johannesburg Art Gallery in the city centre in a file photo taken on July 28 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Historic artworks from the Joburg Art Gallery will be relocated while the metro considers the possible restoration of the gallery for the benefit of future generations.
Three sites have been identified as suitable relocation facilities: the recently refurbished Johannesburg City Library; Museum Africa; and the Brixton Multipurpose Centre’s art gallery space.
The city said the sites were evaluated against criteria such as structural integrity, space and capacity, lighting, environmental control, security, heritage compatibility, logistics costs and storage expenses.
“Engagements with professional art logistics service providers are at an advanced stage and site preparation is under way.”
The moving of the artworks is expected to start in October.
“The city invites partners, stakeholders and members of the public to continue engaging as we work together to reimagine [the gallery] not only as a gallery but as a vibrant, inclusive cultural space for all. The partnership guidelines will be released in the coming weeks to ensure uniformity and consistency, as well as to identify areas of collaboration to ensure that the interests of the council and art collection/artists remain protected at all material times.”
The gallery, which opened in 1915 in Joubert Park, was left in trust to the city with the obligation that it be maintained by the administration. However, the building has fallen into disrepair, with a leaking roof causing damage to the structure over many years.
The city was threatened with legal action last year in a bid to spur it into taking action to commence repairs after it emerged that only 1% of the art collection was on display with the rest in storage rooms, half of which are also unsafe from water ingress. Temperature controls, fire suppression systems and other infrastructure is also lacking.
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.