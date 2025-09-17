subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system continues on Thursday

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was the first witness called at the commission, will continue with his testimony on Thursday.

Mkhwanazi expected to give commission graft details as hearings start

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony could pressure president to axe bad actors fast, analyst says
National
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Madlanga commission to kick off with Mkhwanazi in the spotlight

KZN police commissioner will be asked to back up allegations about organised crime groups
Politics
3 days ago

Delay for parliament’s ad hoc committee as Mkhwanazi is held up

The provincial commissioner, a witness in the political interference probe, has to attend the Madlanga inquiry first
National
1 week ago

IAN CAMERON: Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee is litmus test for integrity of public institutions

Urgency must be a guiding principle in the committee’s work
Opinion
1 week ago

Masemola was not obliged to follow SAPS policy, court told

Advocate Stefan Coetzee tells the high court on Wednesday that a stay-at-home order is not disciplinary action
National
2 weeks ago
