WATCH LIVE | Day 1 of Madlanga commission

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is due take the stand

17 September 2025 - 10:54
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DEAAN VIVIER
The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is set to get under way on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is due take the stand.

Mkhwanazi expected to give commission graft details as hearings start

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony could pressure president to axe bad actors fast, analyst says
20 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Madlanga commission to kick off with Mkhwanazi in the spotlight

KZN police commissioner will be asked to back up allegations about organised crime groups
2 days ago

Delay for parliament’s ad hoc committee as Mkhwanazi is held up

The provincial commissioner, a witness in the political interference probe, has to attend the Madlanga inquiry first
6 days ago

IAN CAMERON: Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee is litmus test for integrity of public institutions

Urgency must be a guiding principle in the committee’s work
1 week ago

Masemola was not obliged to follow SAPS policy, court told

Advocate Stefan Coetzee tells the high court on Wednesday that a stay-at-home order is not disciplinary action
1 week ago
