MADLANGA INQUIRY
Police officials ‘offered cops bribes’: Mkhwanazi lifts the lid
KZN provincial commissioner paints a bleak picture of ‘delayed justice’ at commission of inquiry
17 September 2025 - 20:51
UPDATED 17 September 2025 - 23:17
KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has painted a bleak picture of “delayed justice”, taking issue with a decision by now suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to disband an elite task team probing high-profile murders and the withdrawal of 121 dockets.
The dockets were pulled from the team in May and were given back to the team on August 28. Within a week after the dockets were transferred to KwaZulu-Natal, the task team made arrests of murder accused in key cases...
