Outa takes Sanral to court over R265m debt in e-toll battle
Outa calls for legal finality on abandoned Gauteng e-toll debt cases
17 September 2025 - 10:56
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has launched a legal bid to stop the collection of unpaid e-toll debt, following the official scrapping of the controversial Gauteng e-toll system in April 2024.
On August 20, the civic action group filed papers in the Pretoria High Court against the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and three government ministers, seeking a declaration that Sanral has effectively abandoned its e-toll debt claims. No court date has been set yet...
