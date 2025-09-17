Municipal water debt hits R25.1bn as Treasury tightens fiscal controls
A total of 28 municipalities face escalated sanctions under section 216 enforcement
17 September 2025 - 11:17
Officials from the Treasury and the department of water and sanitation reported to parliament that municipal debt to water boards had reached R25.1bn — comprising R21.9bn in principal and R3.2bn in accrued interest.
The disclosure was made during a joint briefing to the portfolio committee on water and sanitation...
