Madlanga says Mkhwanazi’s allegations could spell ‘doom for rule of law’
Provincial police commissioner says he sounded the alarm to avoid a ‘total collapse’ of the justice system
17 September 2025 - 11:36
UPDATED 17 September 2025 - 11:46
Retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says if Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of corruption allegations in the justice system are proven to be true it spells “doom for the rule of law”.
Madlanga made the remarks on the first day of the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption within SA’s criminal justice system on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.