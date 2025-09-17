Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians

Pedestrians pass the Sandton Convention Centre ahead of the 2023 Brics Summit. Johannesburg has been ranked as the most car-dependent metro worldwide. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Johannesburg has been ranked the least walkable city in the world in 2025, placing last in a global study of 90 urban areas conducted by Compare the Market.
The study revealed the city scored 18.38 out of 100, making it the most car-dependent metro worldwide.
Johannesburg also recorded the lowest safety score in the data set at 19.17, while only 8% of residents live within 1km of a car-free space such as a park or plaza.
“Johannesburg is the least walkable city in 2025, ranking 90th worldwide. Its safety score is the lowest in the data set at 19.17,” said Compare the Market.
The report also highlighted that only 13% of locals live within 1km of healthcare or education facilities, leaving many residents reliant on private vehicles for basic needs.
“Despite attractions such as rooftop bars in the CBD and the iconic Soweto cooling towers, Johannesburg remains highly car-dependent,” the report said.
Compare the Market’s general manager of money, Stephen Zeller, said the findings highlighted the urgent need for walkable infrastructure.
“As cities strive for greater sustainability, the need for walkable infrastructure becomes more important than ever. By investing in walkable infrastructure, cities such as Prague and Vienna are setting a global example. With the improvements, the quality of life for residents increases significantly and cities can become more sustainable in the long term,” said Zeller.
He said walkability also affected affordability.
“For those considering relocating, walkability is worth weighing up alongside housing costs. Lower transport expenses can leave more room in the budget and comparing home loan and refinancing options can help make the most of the savings,” he said.
The study was based on eight different factors, including access to healthcare and education, proximity to car-free spaces, cycle routes, walking trails, public transport affordability, safety, rainfall and commuting habits
Johannesburg was followed by several US cities at the bottom of the rankings, with Newark placing 89th with a score of 19.18/100.
“Below-average safety discourages commuters from travelling on foot. Car-free spaces are scarce and most errands require a car,” the report said.
Dallas was in 88th place, with a score of 21.94/100 as only 10% of residents live within walking distance of schools or healthcare with limited public transport coverage.
Houston was 87th, with a score of 23.80/100 because the study found only 8% of residents live within 1km of essential services, the lowest of all cities.
Tampa was in 86th place with a score of 23.97/100 as the report said its spread-out design made walking impractical despite its coastal attractions.
At the other end of the spectrum, Prague, Vienna and Tokyo topped the list as the most pedestrian-friendly cities in 2025.
Prague, Czechia, had a score of 63.11/100 as 82% of residents live near a car-free space and 71% are close to healthcare or schools. Public transport is affordable at about 32.30 Czech crowns (about R27.30) per one-way ticket.
Vienna, Austria, had a score of 62.95/100 as nearly three-quarters of locals live within reach of parks or plazas, and public transport costs €2.41 (about R49) for a single trip. Safety scored 71.67.
Tokyo, Japan, had a score of 62.59/100 as, despite its size, 77% of residents live within 1km of essential services. Its safety score is high at 75.29, though frequent rainfall makes an umbrella a necessity.
Wroclaw, Poland, and London, the UK, also featured in the global top 10.
This is not the first time Johannesburg has found itself at the bottom of the rankings. In 2024, the city was also named the world’s least walkable.
“With its reputation for being a dangerous city to walk the streets, it perhaps comes as no surprise that SA’s Johannesburg tops the list as the least walkable city. Not only does it have the worst safety score (19.31), but only 8% of its population live within 1km of car-free spaces, which is the joint lowest on our list, and it has the sixth worst public transport score, too,” Compare the Market said at the time.
“While the city has plenty to offer, from the swanky rooftop bars of the CBD area to the graffiti-covered Soweto cooling towers, it’s advised that for your safety, you get about Joburg by car,” it said.
The study was based on eight different factors, including access to healthcare and education, proximity to car-free spaces, cycle routes, walking trails, public transport affordability, safety, rainfall and commuting habits.
These were standardised and scored to create the global rankings.
Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians
Compare the Market places the city last in a global study of 90 urban areas
