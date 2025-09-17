Five SANDF soldiers, two foreigners held for smuggling and illegal operations

Five defence force members and two foreigners were arrested in Musina, Limpopo, on Tuesday after intercepting smugglers in an unauthorised operation that led to the concealment of illicit cigarettes at a military base.

The SANDF said a case was formally registered at Musina police station on charges of corruption, possession of illicit cigarettes, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

SANDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala said that at around midnight on Tuesday, a group of soldiers conducted an alleged unauthorised operation at Artonvilla, Musina, also known as Sediba sa Tlou base.

He said the members, acting in concert with two Zimbabweans, unlawfully intercepted a group of smugglers transporting illicit cigarettes into SA. During the incident, shots were fired, illicit goods seized and some contraband was unlawfully concealed at the base.

“Following credible intelligence, a joint operation by the military police, military intelligence and police was launched later that morning. The team discovered six hidden boxes of illicit cigarettes inside the base, in addition to 18 boxes that had already been handed over to Sars,” he said.

Tshabalala said the suspects initially attempted to obstruct the investigation and deny access to the premises. However, after engagement with senior SANDF officers, the search was successfully completed.

Chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya has directed that internal disciplinary processes run concurrently with criminal proceedings and the outcome of the processes will determine further administrative and command decisions.

“The SANDF reiterates its zero tolerance stance on corruption, smuggling and misconduct within its ranks. Any member found to be acting in contravention of the law will face the full consequences of both military and civilian justice systems,” Tshabalala said.

The SANDF said it viewed these allegations in a serious light.

“Such conduct undermines the integrity of the defence force and the trust placed in its members by the republic. The SANDF will co-operate fully with SAPS, Sars and other law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served,” Tshabalala said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Musina magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE