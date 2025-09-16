Social relief of distress grant faces funding uncertainty in 2026
While the intention is to transition the SRD into basic income support, no costed plan has been tabled
16 September 2025 - 18:38
The department of social development (DSD) has confirmed that the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, which now supports 7.2-million beneficiaries monthly, remains funded outside the baseline, with no fiscal provision beyond March 2026.
The disclosure was made during a briefing to the standing committee on appropriations (SCOA) on Tuesday by the department...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.