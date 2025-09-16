Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit
Talks are expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate after contact between Pretoria and Washington
16 September 2025 - 15:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to New York within the next two weeks to repair tense trade relations between SA and the US.
The talks are expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate where SA will also hold the second G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on September 25...
