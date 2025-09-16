Mkhwanazi expected to give commission graft details as hearings start
Police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony could pressure president to axe bad actors fast, analyst says
16 September 2025 - 16:04
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is expected to give more detail on the corruption allegations he levelled against his bosses when he takes the stand at the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption within SA’s criminal justice system.
The commission — established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Mkhwanazi’s sensational revelations that senior police officers, police minister Senzo Mchunu, some prosecutors and judges were captured by criminal syndicates — kicks off on Wednesday...
