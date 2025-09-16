Israel accused of genocide by UN commission of inquiry
The report follows meticulous legal analysis by three experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council
16 September 2025 - 13:01
The UN’s top human rights body says Israel is guilty of committing genocide in its war on Gaza. A report by a three-member commission accused Israel of carrying out four of the five genocidal acts under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
Those include “killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinians and imposing measures intended to prevent births”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.