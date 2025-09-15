The G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Global Business Networking event brought together entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders to connect and share ideas. Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, president of Young Entrepreneur SA (YESA), on the sidelines.
WATCH: Innovation, youth leadership at the heart of G20 YEA Summit
Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, president of Young Entrepreneur SA (YESA)
