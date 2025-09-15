Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard cleared in actions around Phala Phala theft
Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode was criticised for running an improper and unofficial investigation into the Phala Phala theft
15 September 2025 - 09:37
Presidential protection services (PPS) head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, who was criticised for running an improper and unofficial investigation into the Phala Phala theft, has been found not guilty by a police disciplinary hearing.
The trial of three accused of the theft of $580,000 (R10m) from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm in February 2020 is due to resume this week...
