Ramaphosa manager stashed Phala Phala dollars in couch for safekeeping, court told

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm, Phala Phala, from where millions of rand were stolen. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
An employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm, where $580,000 (about R10m at current exchange rates) was stolen in February 2020, has admitted to stashing the cash under couch cushions for safekeeping.
“I was afraid to leave it there [in the safe] because if it disappeared, I would be in trouble,” he said.
The employee, who cannot be named in terms of a court order, confirmed he was employed as an acting lodge manager at Phala Phala farm.
Imanuwela David and siblings Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph, who are facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, two counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft and, in David’s case, an additional charge of money-laundering, have pleaded not guilty in the Modimolle regional court.
Payment for 20 buffaloes
On Monday, the farm employee, who is the first state witness, told the court he had received the $580,000 from a client on December 25 2019 as payment for 20 buffaloes he sold from the farm.
The acting general manager said the client had picked 17 female buffaloes and three male buffaloes, each costing R400,000 and totalling R8m.
He said the man told him he wanted to pay in cash as he had $580,000 in cash on him.
Though surprised, as clients usually do transactions through the bank, he said he checked the exchange rate and proceeded to take the money, which at the time totalled R8m in SA currency.
“I explained to him that I am not going to give him an invoice. What I would do was to write a receipt of acknowledgment that I had received the money,” he said.
He said the general manager was not around at the time of the transaction and he placed the money in the safe after handing the client an acknowledgment of receipt.
Ramaphosa informed
The next day, on December 26 2019, Ramaphosa, who was coming from his other farm in Mpumalanga and heading to Cape Town for a holiday, passed by Phala Phala farm.
“I then explained to him everything that had happened and he told me he is going on a holiday and we will deal with money when the general manager is back,” he said.
“Ramaphosa said he would explain to the general manager about the money because there wasn’t any decision taken on whether we were going to take the money — we were still going to talk about it.”
Money moved for safekeeping
The employee testified that when he went on leave on December 30 2019, he couldn’t leave the money in the safe as he deemed it unsafe because everyone had access to the documents and keys that were kept there. He took the money to the main house, which is used by Ramaphosa, as it had cameras.
Inside the house, in a spare bedroom, he said put the money under the cushions of a couch. To further conceal the money, he placed Ramaphosa’s golf bags on the couch.
He confirmed he was alone at the time and locked up before leaving. He told the court that before stashing the moneyin the couch he had explained his reasons for doing so to Ramaphosa.
When he went on leave, the general manager was not yet back. When he returned from leave on January 13 2020, the money was still there when he checked.
Money discovered missing
On February 10, while at a sister farm of Phala Phala, he received a call from a housekeeper from the main house asking him to come urgently. When he got to the house, he was shown the sliding door, which was open, and the open curtains, which prompted him to start inspecting the place.
He said he found a window open with a scratch mark and a broken handle. He also found that some cameras had been moved while some were broken. When he went into the room where he had stashed the money, he discovered it was no longer there.
“I was afraid because it was a lot of money. I called Mr Ramaphosa. He was not in the country at the time. I told him the news. He told me that he would send his head of bodyguards.”
After the call he said he had also called the general manager, showing him what had happened. However, he did not tell him about the missing money.
He said Ramaphosa’s head of guards came after some days.
The trial continues.
