NEWS ANALYSIS: Accountability for whom, Mr President?
President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for accountability among councillors at local level, but hardly sets an example at the top
15 September 2025 - 11:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa rightly drew a hard line against errant councillors and municipal officials in Boksburg at the weekend, outlining principles he could use in managing his cabinet.
On Saturday, opening a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on local government, Ramaphosa said the ANC should be “firm” in holding local government representatives and officials “to a much higher standard of performance and accountability”. ..
