Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has painted a bleak picture of the city, whose water pipes, roads and power cables lie in tatters, vowing to push capital expenditure (capex) past R10bn next year as he courts lenders to help plug a R100bn infrastructure backlog.
“The infrastructure landscape in Johannesburg has been meticulously analysed, focusing primarily on critical areas such as water and sanitation, electricity distribution, and roads and stormwater management,” Morero said in an interview with Business Day. “The city will strive to gradually increase the capex allocation each financial year to deal with infrastructure backlog.”..
