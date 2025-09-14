National

Treasury enforces powers to recover R1.83bn in debt owed to auditor-general’s office

14 September 2025 - 18:07
by Tara Roos

The auditor-general is chasing R1.83bn in unpaid fees, raising fresh concerns over cash-strapped municipalities and failing state-owned companies.

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke''s office faces mounting unpaid fees from municipalities and state-owned enterprises. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Escalating debt owed to the auditor-general of SA (AGSA) by clients in the public sector reached R1.83bn at end-July, parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general heard on Friday.

This marked a significant increase from R1.35bn recorded in March, underscoring persistent nonpayment by municipalities and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and raising concerns about the sustainability of audit oversight in the public sector.

Led by accountant-general Shabeer Khan, the briefing outlined the composition of the debt, with R437m attributed to municipalities and R644m to SOEs.

Top defaulters named

Among the long-standing defaulters are:

  • Denel (R82m)
  • The SA Post Office (R63m)
  • SA Express (R21m)
  • Pelchem (R11m)
  • Autopax (R6m)
  • Mango Airlines (R2m)

Several of the entities are now in business rescue or liquidation, complicating recovery efforts and prompting consideration of write-offs.

In response to the growing arrears, National Treasury has invoked section 216 of the constitution, which authorises the withholding of funds from organs of state that breach financial management legislation.

This provision was operationalised in December 2024 when Treasury issued warning letters to 257 municipalities, resulting in the recovery of R460m.

Further enforcement occurred in March and July, when portions of the local government equitable share were withheld from non-compliant municipalities. Funds were released only on submission of proof of payment to AGSA and other creditors, compelling several municipalities to enter into payment arrangements.

Impact on services

While the committee welcomed these interventions, it expressed concern over the adverse effect on service delivery. Chair Wouter Wessels said the “withholding of equitable share allocations, though constitutionally permissible, must be balanced against the imperative to maintain essential services”.

The committee urged Treasury to explore alternative mechanisms for ensuring audit fee compliance, including improved budgeting practices and revised appropriation models that safeguard AGSA’s independence.

AGSA budget surprise

The presentation also highlighted AGSA’s consistent underestimation of its budget surplus, with actual surpluses far exceeding projections. In 2022/23, AGSA budgeted for a R27m surplus but realised R263m; in 2023/24, the budgeted surplus was R65m against an actual R370m.

Treasury recommended enhanced forecasting and consultation under section 23 of the Public Audit Act to ensure audit fees remain affordable and predictable.

The committee endorsed the collaborative monitoring framework between AGSA and Treasury, which includes tracking defaults, enforcing payment conditions and recommending write-offs for entities in liquidation. However, members cautioned that reliance on punitive measures alone may not yield sustainable compliance and called for systemic reforms in public financial management.

roost@businesslive.co.za 

ALSO READ:

Auditor-general slams perpetual breakdown of municipal governance

Tsakani Maluleke cites pattern of entrenched noncompliance, weak enforcement and institutional inertia
National
1 month ago

MPs to seek legal opinion on allegations against auditor-general

Parliament revisits former staffer’s misconduct claims against Tsakani Maluleke amid calls for transparency and closure
National
2 months ago

State-owned SANPC a new way to streamline SA’s petroleum sector

A R2.86bn departmental allocation includes SOE restructuring to improve operational coherence
National
6 days ago

DAAN STEENKAMP: Understanding SA’s investment freeze

Root cause of our stagnation is a philosophy of interventionism that assumes growth requires redistribution, subsidies and protection
Opinion
3 weeks ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SOE reforms: do the hard things now

Apex-level publications and policy road maps need to keep directors, ministers and creditors on the same page
Opinion
1 month ago
