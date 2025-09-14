Order to withdraw remark over ‘unfit’ Hlophe is absurd, Kriegler tells court
Retired judge-activist wants ‘bewildering’ ruling that he had breached judicial code by criticising impeached judge set aside
14 September 2025 - 17:57
Retired Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler has initiated a legal bid to overturn a ruling that found he “caused serious harm to the judiciary” when he said impeached Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe was “unfit to be a judge.”
“The ruling, and more particularly, its reasoning that I had brought the administration of justice into disrepute, casts a shadow across what I have worked for all my life,” Kriegler argues in the review application before the Johannesburg high court. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.