G20 tourism ministers press for more finance to steer sector’s growth
New policy road map aims at embedding sustainability, resilience and inclusion
14 September 2025 - 17:07
Tourism ministers from the world’s largest economies agreed to chart a new policy road map aimed at embedding sustainability, resilience and inclusion in the sector, in a declaration adopted at their Group of Twenty (G20) meeting on Friday.
The ministers’ declaration may serve as policy input into the broader decisions and pledges that heads of state will be asked to endorse during the summit in November in Johannesburg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.