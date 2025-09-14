Angry Zulu king challenges royal critic to a stick fight

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
A furious Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini pulled no punches against those he considers critics of the monarch in an explosive reed dance address on Saturday.
The king delivered one of the shortest speeches he has made at the annual event, held for the first time in his newly built eMashobeni royal palace in uPhongolo, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Addressing the thousands who attended the event, Misuzulu began by reaffirming his understanding of his duties and duty as the king of the Zulu nation.
“I know my job as I’m standing here. I’m here to protect Zulu tradition, land and this nation as a whole. That is my purpose in this world,” he said.
His role was rooted in heritage and tradition rather than formal education, he said. As such, he expressed his frustration at external interference.
Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini spoke about attacks on the royal house at the 40th annual Umkhosi Womhlanga at the newly built Emashobeni royal palace. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
“It pains me to see another man telling me how to do my job. Does he know what it takes to be in this position? You don’t go to school to be in here.”
He later named Prof Musa Xulu, known for his cultural and heritage insights on various media platforms, as his detractor.
The monarch said he viewed Xulu’s remarks against him since he took over the Zulu throne as “insulting”, an act he said was tantamount to attacking the Zulu nation.
“Since I ascended to the throne, he has been attacking me. But Zulu nation, you must know that anyone who insults me is insulting you as a nation. His name is Musa Xulu.
“What intellectual goes around insulting people and nations? The nations are angry. We are angry and we will do anything to protect and preserve our cultures. Do you understand?”
He pointed out a person who lacks discipline gets beaten in the Zulu culture to teach them respect, saying he would welcome Xulu in a stick-fighting match.
He also lashed out at the media for giving Xulu and others like him a platform to discuss matters of the royal house, despite his repeated warnings not to do so because he speaks “nonsense”.
The king was speaking at the 40th edition of the reed dance, the first one held outside the Enyokeni royal palace.
He announced in August the event would be moved from Enyokeni — a palace that belonged to his father, the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu — to his new Emashobeni from this year.
This was received with dismay from many corners of the province, considering the provincial government had finally completed a multimillion-rand upgrade to a cultural precinct earmarked to host such events.
