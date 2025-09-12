PetroSA pulls plug on controversial Gazprombank deal
The deal, aimed at restarting the Mossel Bay refinery, has been mired in controversy for months
12 September 2025 - 10:47
UPDATED 12 September 2025 - 10:57
Mineral and petroleum minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed that PetroSA cancelled its deal with Russia’s Gazprombank to restart the Mossel Bay refinery.
Critics, including the DA, argued the Russian bank’s involvement in the West Coast gas-to-liquid refinery bore the hallmarks of corruption and have long called into question the integrity of the deal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.