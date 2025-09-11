Mining leads GDP growth as precious metals soar
The mining sector was the biggest contributor to SA's humble second quarter GDP growth
11 September 2025 - 12:33
Stats SA’s latest GDP data brought a wave of relief to the mining sector after soaring precious metal prices saw miners driving the country’s economic growth in the second quarter.
Following a 4.1% contraction in the first three months of the year, SA’s mining GDP jumped 3.7% quarter on quarter in the three months to end-June, contributing 0.2% points to the economy's 0.8% real GDP growth...
