Asset Forfeiture Unit freezes assets in Tembisa hospital corruption case

Two preservation orders secured by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) last month were served on members of two syndicates who are implicated in fraud and corruption at Tembisa hospital, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

The NPA said the investigation was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Babita Deokaran, who was chief director: financial accounting at the Gauteng health department. She was assassinated on August 23 2021.

Deokaran’s report detailed suspected procurement irregularities in the hospital’s supply chain management.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the Specialised Audit Services (SAS) unit of the National Treasury conducted a review of the hospital’s basic accounting system payment data to determine all payments made to the companies that were identified by Deokaran as having benefited from the unlawful activities.

It also conducted a review of the hospital’s central supplier database and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission records of the implicated companies to verify the registration and directorships of the companies, to identify any additional related companies involved in the unlawful activities and to review payments made to those companies. The review covered the period April 2016 to August 2022.