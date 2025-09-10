Ramokgopa warns high energy costs risk smelter meltdowns
Minister says electricity price threatens the existence of smelters, which have shed jobs at an alarming rate
10 September 2025 - 21:11
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said SA’s high energy costs have become untenable, threatening the very existence of smelters that have been shedding jobs at an alarming rate.
Ramokgopa was addressing parliament on the R54bn Nersa blunder that will see consumers pay more for electricity...
