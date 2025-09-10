Nissan still to decide fate of Rosslyn plant
Local MD Maciej Klenkiewicz silent on whether commitment to SA market includes manufacturing
10 September 2025 - 16:57
Japanese motor company Nissan still hadn’t decided on the fate of its SA vehicle manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane, Ramy Mohareb, head of communications for Nissan Africa, confirmed on Wednesday.
The plant, which produces the Navara bakkie range, has been underused for years, particularly since it stopped producing the popular NP200 small bakkie in 2024. Since May this year, when the Japanese parent company announced plans to close seven production plants over the next two years as part of a global recovery plan, speculation has been rife that Rosslyn will be among the casualties...
