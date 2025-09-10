The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has suspended a senior staff member and ordered an independent audit after confessing to a R54bn “catastrophic” error in its calculations of Eskom’s revenue requirements used to set tariff hikes.
Appearing before a parliamentary committee on energy, Nersa chair Thembani Bukula said a staff member responsible for oversight of the data-entry glitch that shortchanged Eskom has been suspended. An independent audit has been commissioned to get to the root of the miscalculations and shore up the regulator’s internal controls...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.