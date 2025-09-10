National GBV council set for 2026 launch after extended delay
Ramaphosa confirms Treasury approval and nomination process is under way, but oversight gaps persist
10 September 2025 - 08:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide will be formally established on April 1 2026, with ring-fenced funding approved by the National Treasury.
It also includes a mandate to co-ordinate implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF. The announcement, delivered during oral replies to parliamentary questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday, follows more than a year of institutional delay since the enactment of the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act (Act 9 of 2024)...
