Lamola stands by SA’s genocide case against Israel as a ‘necessary intervention’
Minister says the country’s actions seek to compel Israel’s compliance with binding provisional measures
10 September 2025 - 14:06
Minister of international relations & cooperation Ronald Lamola has reaffirmed SA’s legal and constitutional commitment to its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Lamola has described the proceedings as a necessary intervention to uphold international law and prevent further humanitarian harm in Gaza...
