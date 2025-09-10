Judge orders Cachalia and SAPS to sort out arms export permit mess
Court issues declaratory order that forces police to resolve permit requests within 50 days
10 September 2025 - 19:26
The Pretoria high court has ordered acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and national commissioner Fannie Masemola to sort out the state’s delays in issuing firearm export permits to companies threatened with losing business.
Formalito, a Pretoria-based firearms dealer that sells firearms to service providers in the military and law enforcement industries, accused the state of months-long delays in deciding on firearms export permit applications...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.