SA authorities have reached out to their international counterparts as they try to unscramble the complex “pyramid” scheme tied to the fatal shooting of an insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk and the subsequent resignation of veteran business rescue specialist Kurt Knoop.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) first warned in May 2024 that NTC Global Trade Fund, its crypto affiliate, Arbitrawallet, and their director, Edwin Letopa, were offering unregistered financial services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.