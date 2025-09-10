E-hailing drivers could face hefty penalties, jail time if new laws are contravened
Long-delayed National Land Transport Amendment Act will formalise a framework for the sector
10 September 2025 - 14:31
Noncompliance with new provisions may result in penalties of up to R100,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years for e-hailing drivers
New legislation introducing a dedicated regulatory framework for e-hailing services in the country will be gazetted for implementation next month.
Noncompliance with these provisions may result in penalties of up to R100,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years for e-hailing drivers. Regulatory authorities will be empowered to suspend or revoke licences where violations are identified...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.