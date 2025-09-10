De Lille backs overhaul of PPPs rules to unlock R1bn in tourism investment
Private-public partnership regulations streamline processes and widen financing models for infrastructure
10 September 2025 - 19:20
The government is banking on private-public partnerships to unlock R1bn in investments in bankable projects in the tourism sector, tourism minister Patricia de Lille said on Wednesday.
She said the government had overhauled public-private partnership (PPP) regulations to attract private capital into infrastructure projects ranging from luxury resorts to iconic visitor attractions...
