Union Solidarity wants the Constitutional Court to confirm a Pretoria high court order that found two sections of the National Health Act invalid.
Last year, the Pretoria high court found sections 36 to 40 unconstitutional and unlawful. The provisions detail that doctors and health providers need to obtain a certificate of need from the department before health services can be rendered.
Solidarity argues the provisions threaten the rendering of health services, and threaten jobs. It argues that it gives the minister and health department director-general too much power in running the operations of the health sector.
WATCH LIVE: Solidarity in court against health minister over health act
