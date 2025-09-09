Top investor warns of capital flight as contract killings grip SA
CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
Corruption and contract killings have become industries in SA, says Hendrik du Toit, CEO of Ninety One, the country ’s largest asset manager, as he warns the authorities to rein in crime or risk capital flight as the rule of law wanes.
Du Toit, who presides over a group managing about R3.3-trillion in assets, was reacting to the callous murder (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-09-06-insolvency-sector-gripped-by-fear-after-attorney-bouwer-van-niekerkggunned-down/) of insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk on Friday in his Johannesburg office. He is the latest business rescue expert to be slain after the double murders of insolvency practitioners Cloete Murray and his son, Thomas, two years ago — in a yet-to-be-solved hit...
