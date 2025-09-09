SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the delegation will advance SA’s revised trade proposal
09 September 2025 - 20:03
SA has sent officials to the US to prepare for trade negotiations after attempting for months to strike a deal with the Trump administration to roll back steep tariffs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from SA last month after the government made several unsuccessful attempts to propose a trade agreement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.