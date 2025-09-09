SA nuclear body in leadership pickle over board resignations
Energy minister’s office mum about audit report on Necsa’s cash after several board members resign
09 September 2025 - 05:00
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa faces a leadership crisis at the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) after several board members, at odds with CEO Loyiso Tyabashe over finances, resigned.
The state entity is responsible for the country’s nuclear research & development and owns subsidiary NTP Radioisotopes, which produces medical radioisotopes globally. ..
