Reserve Bank seizes R100m belonging to ‘gold mafia’
Funds seized after Rappa Resources flouts SA’s exchange control regulations
The SA Reserve Bank has seized nearly R100m belonging to alleged “gold mafia” Rappa Resources after the company flouted SA’s exchange control regulations, adding further woes to the firm, which has increasingly become unbankable in the country.
The Bank seized R94.5m of the group’s money held with Access Bank SA, with the cash forfeited to the state. The seizure comes as domestic lenders shut out the group over reputational risk concerns. Business Day reported in June that Capitec, which has set its sights on growing its business banking division, stopped Rappa Resources from moving foreign currency using its facilities after media reports flagged the group’s dodgy business dealings...
