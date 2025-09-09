Postbank yet to meet rules for a commercial banking licence, Ramaphosa says
Governance and compliance hurdles remain as state bank ambitions stall, raising questions about long-term viability
09 September 2025 - 20:24
Postbank has not yet met the regulatory conditions required to obtain a full commercial banking licence, raising further questions about the institution’s long-term viability after the termination of its service agreement with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).
Responding to a parliamentary question from MP Mdumiseni Ntuli (ANC) during oral replies in the National Assembly on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Postbank’s immediate challenge was to strengthen its governance, stabilise its finances and ensure compliance with prudential standards set by the Reserve Bank. ..
