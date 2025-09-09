National

Emirates looks to recruit IT boffins in SA

Dubai-based airline to hold two information roadshows on its future-focused careers

09 September 2025 - 14:54
by CARIN SMITH
Emirates Group, the state-owned, Dubai-based international aviation holding company, is hoping to recruit more than 200 IT professionals in SA for “future-focused” tech roles.

The group is hosting two recruitment information roadshows, the first in Joburg on September 18 and the second in Cape Town the following day. The local roadshows form part of the group’s global drive to recruit 17,300 IT professionals during the current financial year for 350 types of roles.

Skills needed range from software engineering, technical software engineering, cybersecurity and IT architecture to innovation and service management.

Typically, the group’s IT team works on cutting-edge projects for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and the rest of the world. Recent projects the IT team completed include optimising catering using AI models, incorporating biometrics for check-in and enabling self-service bag drop.

Emirates Group said in a statement it is a strategic move that underscores its commitment to elevating its technical operations globally and “redefin[ing] the future of aviation”.

“We are investing in the technologies of tomorrow and upskilling our employees to stay ahead of the curve. To support this vision, we are keen to attract top talent to be part of our IT workforce.

“We have a wide array of exciting and challenging tech and innovation projects in the pipeline, some of which will shape aviation and many of our day-to-day processes.

“We believe these projects will lay the foundation for dream careers in technology,” said Ali Serdar Yakut, Emirates Group’s executive vice-president IT.

