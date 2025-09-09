Emirates Group, the state-owned, Dubai-based international aviation holding company, is hoping to recruit more than 200 IT professionals in SA for “future-focused” tech roles.
The group is hosting two recruitment information roadshows, the first in Joburg on September 18 and the second in Cape Town the following day. The local roadshows form part of the group’s global drive to recruit 17,300 IT professionals during the current financial year for 350 types of roles.
Skills needed range from software engineering, technical software engineering, cybersecurity and IT architecture to innovation and service management.
Typically, the group’s IT team works on cutting-edge projects for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and the rest of the world. Recent projects the IT team completed include optimising catering using AI models, incorporating biometrics for check-in and enabling self-service bag drop.
Emirates Group said in a statement it is a strategic move that underscores its commitment to elevating its technical operations globally and “redefin[ing] the future of aviation”.
“We are investing in the technologies of tomorrow and upskilling our employees to stay ahead of the curve. To support this vision, we are keen to attract top talent to be part of our IT workforce.
“We have a wide array of exciting and challenging tech and innovation projects in the pipeline, some of which will shape aviation and many of our day-to-day processes.
“We believe these projects will lay the foundation for dream careers in technology,” said Ali Serdar Yakut, Emirates Group’s executive vice-president IT.
Emirates looks to recruit IT boffins in SA
Dubai-based airline to hold two information roadshows on its future-focused careers
Emirates Group, the state-owned, Dubai-based international aviation holding company, is hoping to recruit more than 200 IT professionals in SA for “future-focused” tech roles.
The group is hosting two recruitment information roadshows, the first in Joburg on September 18 and the second in Cape Town the following day. The local roadshows form part of the group’s global drive to recruit 17,300 IT professionals during the current financial year for 350 types of roles.
Skills needed range from software engineering, technical software engineering, cybersecurity and IT architecture to innovation and service management.
Typically, the group’s IT team works on cutting-edge projects for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and the rest of the world. Recent projects the IT team completed include optimising catering using AI models, incorporating biometrics for check-in and enabling self-service bag drop.
Emirates Group said in a statement it is a strategic move that underscores its commitment to elevating its technical operations globally and “redefin[ing] the future of aviation”.
“We are investing in the technologies of tomorrow and upskilling our employees to stay ahead of the curve. To support this vision, we are keen to attract top talent to be part of our IT workforce.
“We have a wide array of exciting and challenging tech and innovation projects in the pipeline, some of which will shape aviation and many of our day-to-day processes.
“We believe these projects will lay the foundation for dream careers in technology,” said Ali Serdar Yakut, Emirates Group’s executive vice-president IT.
BUTI MANAMELA: All aboard the new skills express to green energy
Acer’s African experiment goes global
Business pushes G20 to prioritise youth, women and job-ready skills
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
India hard-hit by US doubling of tariffs, plans to cushion blow
US affirms anti-dumping duties on steel against 10 countries including SA
Golden visas go the investment route
Emirates bans power bank usage on flights
Ramaphosa urges investors to make capital available for water projects
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.