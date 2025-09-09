Ditsobotla municipality placed under administration for ninth time

Ditsobotla local municipality in North West. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The troubled Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West has again been placed under administration, the ninth such intervention since 2008.
This follows a cabinet visit on Tuesday led by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, who said the municipality continued to face severe financial and service delivery challenges.
Parliamentary records show Ditsobotla has been under various forms of administration since May 2008, including repeated section 139 interventions. That section of the constitution authorises the provincial executive to intervene in a municipality when it does not fulfil its executive obligation in terms of legislation.
According to the department’s response in October 2024 to questions by ANC MP Annah Gela, the municipality had eight rounds of administration between 2008 and 2023, ranging from council dissolutions to financial recovery directives under the Municipal Finance Management Act.
The latest move comes amid mounting instability. Six months ago, the municipality was divided between two mayors. Its financial woes deepened last month when the SA Reserve Bank applied to the high court to liquidate Ditsobotla Primary Savings and Credit Co-operative Bank, after declaring it insolvent.
Resolution practitioner Anoosh Rooplal, who was appointed by the Reserve Bank, found DCB’s assets were far below its liabilities, citing “significant compliance, governance and operational failures”.
In 2021, dairy company Clover shut its doors in Lichtenburg and moved its operations to KwaZulu-Natal, citing poor service delivery by the Ditsobotla local municipality.
Despite the turmoil, mayor Molefe Morutse welcomed the national government’s intervention. “This is a long-awaited intervention. We hope it will finally address issues of service delivery and our old, collapsing infrastructure,” Morutse told Newzroom Afrika.
Hlabisa admitted that past interventions had failed but said urgent action was necessary to stabilise governance and restore services.
Ditsobotla municipality placed under administration for ninth time
Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says it continues to struggle with severe financial and service delivery failures
The troubled Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West has again been placed under administration, the ninth such intervention since 2008.
This follows a cabinet visit on Tuesday led by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, who said the municipality continued to face severe financial and service delivery challenges.
Parliamentary records show Ditsobotla has been under various forms of administration since May 2008, including repeated section 139 interventions. That section of the constitution authorises the provincial executive to intervene in a municipality when it does not fulfil its executive obligation in terms of legislation.
According to the department’s response in October 2024 to questions by ANC MP Annah Gela, the municipality had eight rounds of administration between 2008 and 2023, ranging from council dissolutions to financial recovery directives under the Municipal Finance Management Act.
The latest move comes amid mounting instability. Six months ago, the municipality was divided between two mayors. Its financial woes deepened last month when the SA Reserve Bank applied to the high court to liquidate Ditsobotla Primary Savings and Credit Co-operative Bank, after declaring it insolvent.
Resolution practitioner Anoosh Rooplal, who was appointed by the Reserve Bank, found DCB’s assets were far below its liabilities, citing “significant compliance, governance and operational failures”.
In 2021, dairy company Clover shut its doors in Lichtenburg and moved its operations to KwaZulu-Natal, citing poor service delivery by the Ditsobotla local municipality.
Despite the turmoil, mayor Molefe Morutse welcomed the national government’s intervention. “This is a long-awaited intervention. We hope it will finally address issues of service delivery and our old, collapsing infrastructure,” Morutse told Newzroom Afrika.
Hlabisa admitted that past interventions had failed but said urgent action was necessary to stabilise governance and restore services.
SowetanLIVE
Public optimism about GNU is waning, shows Ipsos poll
Reserve Bank moves to liquidate Ditsobotla Bank
KENNETH WYNNE: The case for saving SA’s towns
LUNGILE MASHELE: Reform needed as community trusts fail to benefit local people
NATASHA MARRIAN: Mashaba’s 2026 gambit: Turning tiny drops into an ocean
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Public optimism about GNU is waning, shows Ipsos poll
Ekurhuleni mayor says metro finances on ‘positive trajectory’
Tshwane agrees to mediation in battle with Nersa
Twice-fired Floyd Brink a shoo-in for Joburg city manager
Reserve Bank moves to liquidate Ditsobotla Bank
Counterfeit goods worth R2.6m seized at KZN China mall to be destroyed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.