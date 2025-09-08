Simphiwe Zuma and Khulekani Mbatha in court. Picture: MFUNDO MKHIZE
A relative of former president Jacob Zuma, Simphiwe Zuma was charged with a third murder on Monday while in custody.
Simphiwe Zuma and co-accused Thembelani Mbatha appeared briefly at the Howick magistrate’s on charges relating to the 2022 murder of Xolani Ndlovu-Ntombela.
The traditional leader of the Zuma clan, Simphiwe Zuma was in custody facing charges for allegedly killing DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu in 2023 and is applying for bail in the matter.
In July, when he was arrested for Ndlovu’s murder, he was out on bail after being charged with murder of Qalokunye Zuma, who was gunned down at home in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal, in January 2023.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the political killings task team and the National Prosecuting Authority for the breakthrough in the Ndlovu-Ntombela case.
Task team detectives charged Zuma and Mbatha for the killing of Ndlovu-Ntombela, who was shot dead at his home in Mpophomeni in November 2022.
Mkhwanazi said it was suspected that the motive for killing Ndlovu-Ntombela was linked to his effort to expose the illegal sale of land in the Emasosheni area.
“The suspects, aged 55 and 23 years old, were already in custody where one applying for bail and the other is awaiting trial in another case of murder. The suspects were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said the case was one of the 121 dockets that were recently returned to the political killings task team in the province.
Zuma relative charged with third murder
KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi says the case is one of the 121 dockets of the political killings task team in the province
TimesLIVE
