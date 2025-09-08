Witness protection vital in justice system probe, says Chaskalson
Evidence leader says some information could be withheld from the public to save lives
08 September 2025 - 19:35
The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminal infiltration of the justice system will prioritise human life “at all costs” and even withhold from the public evidence and information that could endanger witnesses’ lives, evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson said.
Chaskalson said in a media briefing on Monday the commission, to be chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was entering uncharted territory in which the judicial body had to protect witnesses. ..
