State-owned SANPC a new way to streamline SA’s petroleum sector
A R2.86bn departmental allocation includes SOE restructuring to improve operational coherence
08 September 2025 - 20:37
Parliament has confirmed the establishment of the SA National Petroleum Company (SANPC), a new state-owned entity formed through the strategic consolidation of PetroSA, iGas and the Strategic Fuel Fund.
The announcement, made during Monday’s economic cluster media briefing by portfolio committee chair Mikateko Mahlaule, marks a step in the rationalisation of SA’s energy governance framework...
