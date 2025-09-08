Ramaphosa presses Brics to finalise economic road map
President wants focus to be on implementation of partnership strategy to counteract trading crisis
08 September 2025 - 21:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Brics to finalise an economic strategy aimed at strengthening trade and investment among the bloc’s countries as a way to counteract rising protectionism and global economic uncertainty.
During an emergency meeting of Brics leaders on Monday hosted by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Ramaphosa said the Brics Economic Partnership Strategy 2030 would help member states withstand external shocks and offer a clearer path for growth...
