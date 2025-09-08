War on corruption ‘goes way beyond putting criminals in the dock’
Anticorruption advisory council’s report recommends independent body be set up, says Ramaphosa in newsletter
08 September 2025 - 17:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the fight against corruption, saying it requires dismantling systems of patronage that have become entrenched over many years and fighting the scourge extends beyond bringing culprits to justice in court.
The government was making progress towards the removal of SA from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist. “In June, FATF noted SA had completed all 22 action plan items to combat money-laundering and the financing of terrorism,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter (https://www.thepresidency.gov.za/latest-newsletter) on Monday...
