Parliament moves to criminalise illegal mining, regulate small-scale operations
New policy framework aims to close regulatory gaps as state struggles to rehabilitate 6,100 abandoned mines
08 September 2025 - 21:00
Illegal mining has long operated in a legal vacuum, with no dedicated statutory framework to regulate or criminalise the activity. Now parliament is moving to close that gap.
Speaking at Monday’s economic cluster media briefing, portfolio committee chair Mikateko Mahlaule said legislators were considering the Mineral Resources Development Amendment Bill, which would formally define illegal mining as a criminal offence and establish legal recognition for small-scale operations...
